Review of the book “Alle Satt?” Spectrum of Science

May 20, 2021
Faye Stephens

How can the ten billion people who will likely inhabit our land within a few decades be safely fed? When I heard this question from a conventional grower a few years ago at Biofach (the big annual trade fair of the organic landscape), he implicitly indicated that it would not work without the use of industrially produced fertilizers and pesticides, high-performing and justifiable varieties. Plant cultivation. After taking a deep breath, the panelists present explained their concept of how to achieve this using 100% organic.

