Retired Police Captain Curry charges DWSD on New Year’s Day :: WRAL.com

– Retired Cary Police Captain Jerry Lyn McCormick has been accused of driving while incapacitated on New Year’s Day by Cary Police.

Officials said McCormick, 56, was involved in the crash of another car at the intersection of Tryon Road and Kildare Farm Road. No injuries were reported in the accident.

He was a North Carolina police officer for more than 30 years and retired as a captain of the Cary Police Department in 2019, according to his online résumé.

When contacted by phone Saturday morning, McCormick apologized for his actions.

“I’m sorry that this happened,” McCormick said on Saturday morning. “It was a bad judgment on my part.”

He said the accident had nothing to do with town curry, and asserted that he was retired over a year ago.

According to the McCormick business websiteHe is now working as a counselor and public speaker.

His site says, “As a retired police captain and chief safety officer, I work with companies, associations, non-profits, and universities to train and empower employees, students, clients, and employees to stay safe in unexpected or emergency situations.”

One of his training courses offered Is how to keep you safe on the road by “avoiding common driving distractions”.