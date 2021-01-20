Retailers are down and gentlemen after allegations that the pro-Trump CEO has been elected

Economy

Retailers including Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s and Wayfair have stopped selling My Pillow products after pro-Trump CEO Mike Lindell pushed out unfounded allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

News Lead: Lindel He told NBC News On Tuesday, retailers called him to tell him they might face a “boycott” if they don’t take action. But Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s said the decision was about a lack of demand for My Pillow products.

  • Lindel Fox9 insisted That “leftists” on social media were behind the moves, which he claimed also led to HEB dropping My Pillow products.

what are they saying: Axios contacted all retailers for comment. Bed Bath & Beyond said to The New York Times In a statement: “We have rationalized our lineup to discontinue a number of underperforming elements and brands.”

  • kohl He told USA Today In a statement: “Customer order on MyPillow has decreased. We will sell our existing stock and will not purchase additional / future stock in the brand.”

From the note: The retailers’ action comes one day later Submit Dominion voting systems A cease and desist letter to Lyndel about his spreading of misinformation related to the 2020 elections.

