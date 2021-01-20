Retailers are down and gentlemen after allegations that the pro-Trump CEO has been elected

Retailers including Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s and Wayfair have stopped selling My Pillow products after pro-Trump CEO Mike Lindell pushed out unfounded allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

News Lead: Lindel He told NBC News On Tuesday, retailers called him to tell him they might face a “boycott” if they don’t take action. But Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s said the decision was about a lack of demand for My Pillow products.

Lindel Fox9 insisted That “leftists” on social media were behind the moves, which he claimed also led to HEB dropping My Pillow products.

what are they saying: Axios contacted all retailers for comment. Bed Bath & Beyond said to The New York Times In a statement: “We have rationalized our lineup to discontinue a number of underperforming elements and brands.”

kohl He told USA Today In a statement: “Customer order on MyPillow has decreased. We will sell our existing stock and will not purchase additional / future stock in the brand.”

From the note: The retailers’ action comes one day later Submit Dominion voting systems A cease and desist letter to Lyndel about his spreading of misinformation related to the 2020 elections.