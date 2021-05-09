Resident Evil Village cooking tips – a gourmet guide

In Capcom’s latest game, recurring protagonist Ethan Winters faces a variety of monsters and challenges. Werewolf bites, vampire claws, swords, axes, and more – just one thing that helps survive all of these martyrs: exquisite East European cuisine! at Resident Evil Village You cook dishes to open up some hobbyists. Here are some tips on how to become the best chef in the village.

Kitchen opening times

More precisely, you are cooking Resident Evil Village Not the same. Ethan is, of course, too busy fighting his life (and finding his daughter, of course). Fortunately, the local merchant, who calls himself only “the Duke”, actively supports him. In addition to upgrades and items, the attractive companion also cooks for Ethan, as long as he brings him the ingredients.

However, the Duke only provides this service from a certain point in the game. After you survive your journey to the end of Dimitrescu, you have to collect different parts of what is called a “Winged Key”. Follow the main story of the game and once you have all the chunks, the Duke opens his kitchen.

Correct storage

The first chances of picking one or two chickens, fishing or slaughtering pigs appear once Dimitrisco is done. The following message from the game is somewhat misleading, which urges players to bring the captured meat to the Duke.

In no way should your loot be sold like other valuables at this point! Since the Duke’s kitchen remains closed, the game vector here may be misunderstood. However, since the ingredients that can be collected are limited, you should definitely not sell them for the money but keep them in the meantime!

recipe book

Once you leave the castle, you can find and kill the farm animals in various places in the village that can (largely) be freely explored. Check your card and pay attention to its excellent sound design Resident Evil Village. Follow the crackling, snorting, and spraying, and you’ll find it.

Resident Evil Village It distinguishes between 3 components:

Fish All kinds of fish

All kinds of fish Meat Pigs and goats

Pigs and goats Poultry Mainly chickens but also birds

The Duke offers you these recipes / amateurs:

Geringer Max Health Post – Herbed Fish

3 x Fish, 2 x Poultry

3 x Fish, 2 x Poultry Less damage to blocks – Bird and Beast Pilaf

4 x poultry, 1 x meat

4 x poultry, 1 x meat Max Health Boost – Mittiti in three flavors

4 x Fish, 2 x Poultry, 3 x Meat

4 x Fish, 2 x Poultry, 3 x Meat Großer Max – Tochitura de Pui Health Promotion

4 x poultry, 3 x meat, 1 x poultry

4 x poultry, 3 x meat, 1 x poultry Much less damage in Blocks – Ciorba de Porc

1 x Fish, 5 x Meat, 1 x High Quality Meat

1 x Fish, 5 x Meat, 1 x High Quality Meat Much better operating speed – Sarmale de Peste

6 x Fish 1 x The finest types of fish

This beautiful example

In addition to the traditional ingredients, there are also three good samples (one for each type of ingredient) hidden in and around the village Resident Evil Village. The game gives players hints in the form of pictures describing the animal’s whereabouts. But since you’ll have to find these first, we’re listing all three here: