Resident Evil 7 + Resident Evil 2: Two additional horror titles for iPhone and iPad

Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil: Village are already available for current iPhone and iPad, and two more installments in the horror series will follow in the foreseeable future.

Capcom today announced two more installments in the Resident Evil series, which will find their way to existing iPhones and iPads, as well as Macs with M1 chips and later. After Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil: Village were previously released for these Apple devices, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard will follow next.

Based on the internal RE engine, this part will be available starting July 2, 2024 via the App Store for iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPads, as well as Macs with at least one M1 chip. Resident Evil 2 Remake is based on the same engine and will follow later this year; Development is already underway.

The mobile versions for Apple devices should have the same quality as they do on consoles, as they run natively on Apple Silicon. Features like Apple’s MetalFX upgrade are also supported.

Both games will initially be available via free download and can then be safely tried out. If the available trial play is convincing, you can then purchase the full version and continue playing. All titles support universal purchases for Apple platforms as well as cross-promotion between iPhone, iPad, and Mac.