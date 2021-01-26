Resident Alien Season 1 preview – Alan Todick interview

Related stories

If there is an actor suitable for photographing a foreigner posing as a medical professional, that is the man Alan Todick.

Adapted from the Dark Horse comic of the same name (and premiered Wednesday, January 27, at 10 / 9c on Syfy and USA Network), Resident foreigner Follows an alien (Tudyk) after it lands on Earth and takes on the role of a human doctor from a small town named Harry Vanderspeigle. Although the alien’s original mission is to kill the inhabitants of the Earth and destroy the planet, Harry veers off course when he mistakes a doctor and gets to work on solving a local murder. He soon learns that in order to survive his new alien elements, he needs to integrate into society. So he’s building connections with the amazing people from Patience, Colo. , Which leads to piles of other tricks (which Tudyk knocks out of the park).

“I immediately liked the script,” Tudyk told TVLine, while discussing his preparations for the weird ball. To say that Alien Harry struggles with normal societal traditions, let alone speaking English or earning the trust of fellow city dwellers, is an understatement.

“A scene in which he learns to speak like a human being while watching Law and order And getting it wrong … that was immediately exciting to me, because I knew he had to learn everythingTodic says. When I walked into Sony I’m a robot All these questions were answered for me at that time. Like, how does the robot speak and how does the robot move? An alien approaches being a human in the same way: How would you move most comfortably efficiently in this form? “

Tudyk also says that wearing the afterlife is challenging and supportive of the performance. The mask and the suit made by Bill Thereseakis (Anonymous filesAnd the Bates HotelAnd enhanced with a 2D digital overlay in post, it takes a few hours to wear. However, despite being ‘a little tricky,’ Tudyk feels the outfit helps everything stay in place.

“It’s as if there is a greater ease in the character,” the actor notes. “He’s not hiding much. It’s still Harry, but even though there’s less expression in the mask, I can almost get it.” More Expression as an alien being talking to Max. “

What Max Tudyk mentions is Harry’s first and youngest chips. Played by Judah Brahn, the 10-year-old is the only resident who can see Harry for what he really is: a two-eyed alien who is clearly not from this planet.

“Max gets the best of Harry all the time. He’s got a charm girlfriend – Who can’t see Harry as an alien, but thinks Max – The two gathered on me! “Tudyk says, laughing.” In the end, Max and Harry get to where the enemies are reaching. There is a mutual respect for the fight as the series continues. Like Professor X and Magneto … I think I’m Magneto? Anyway, he’s a really cool character in this analogy, “he jokes.

Over the course of the series, Harry evolves from a villain to something more sophisticated, which may or may not endanger his original mission. His interactions with people like Nurse Asta Twelve Therese (Sarah Tomko, one dayDarcy bartender (Alice Whiterlund, The people of the earthMayor Ben Hawthorne (Levi Fehler, Sponsored him) In the end they press on him. “When he takes on the human form, he begins to discover very early on that he feels things and the world through the spectrum of our senses,” Tudyk says. “It begins to influence him. It begins, in the truest sense of the word, to know what it means to be human.”

As for exactly how Harry’s newly discovered sympathy will affect his lethal mission, viewers will have to wait for that answer to unfold throughout the season. However, excites Tudyk, a township will learn the truth about his identity by the end of the season.

“Someone in town will learn to be a foreigner,” he says. “Nayby is even more than a person.”

Will you see Tudyk in action? Resident foreigner? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!