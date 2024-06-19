Researchers detect a signal – is missing plane MH370 at sea?

None of the global searches were ever able to find the plane or even anyone on the flight. A massive area of ​​120,000 square kilometers was examined and still: nothing.

Also, parts of the plane or signals from satellites that were intermittently washed out were not enough. The location and time of the incident can only be narrowed down over time as follows: Indian Ocean, a few minutes after 8:19 a.m., March 8, 2014.

However, for British researchers from Cardiff, this information was enough, according to The Telegraph. The researchers checked nearby underwater microphones, and sure enough: a six-second signal was received!

The signal was detected on the west coast of Australia and matches the suspected time and location of the incident. After additional testing, it should be clear whether the recorded signals actually lead to the crash site of MH370.

At the beginning of the discovery, there was a flash of thought among the researchers: a plane weighing 200 tons? A fall speed of 200 meters per second? This should actually cause as much kinetic energy as a small earthquake.

Underwater microphones can receive energy of this magnitude even thousands of kilometers away. According to calculations, two so-called hydrophones were supposed to have crashed: one at Cape Leeuwin (Western Australia) and the other on the island of Diego Garcia (Indian Ocean).

The hydrophone at Cape Leeuwin had already recorded the expected signal, but the one at Diego Garcia did not. According to the current assumption of the crash site, both hydrophones should have received the signal. See also The World Health Organization speaks of a "significant increase": parrot disease is on the rise in Europe

“This raises questions about its origin,” says the doctor. Osama Qadri, an expert in applied mathematics, told The Telegraph: Qadri’s team is convinced that further research into the newly discovered signal should finally solve the mystery of MH370.

“Typical entrepreneur. Lifelong beer expert. Hipster-friendly internet buff. Analyst. Social media enthusiast.”