Tender No.: PL-23-02 Job offer effective November 20, 2023

The Department of Public Law at the Max Planck Institute for the Study of Crime, Security and Law in Freiburg im Breisgau (Director: Prof. Dr. Ralf Bucher) is looking for several people as soon as possible Research Assistants (F/M/D) with potential for Ph.D.

About us

The Max Planck Institute for the Study of Crime, Security and Law (MPI-CSL) is a growing European center for research in the fields of public security, criminal law, criminology and basic legal research. It is part of the Max Planck Society for the Advancement of Science – one of the most famous and successful research organizations in the world. The high standard of their basic research is reflected not least in the 30 Nobel Prizes with which Max Planck scientists have been honored since the Society was founded in 1948.

The Institute’s three departments (Public Law, Criminal Law, Criminology) work in a comparative, international and interdisciplinary manner. The research agenda of the Public Law Department addresses preventive aspects of security-related issues. In addition to the fundamental theoretical and doctrinal questions that often arise in fine detail in security law, current legal, technical and social developments – internationalization, digitalization and fragmentation – are addressed and the normative challenges associated with risk prevention are analyzed in relation to the protection of fundamental rights, the rule of law and the principle of democracy. With a world-famous private library and excellent infrastructure, the Institute provides an ideal environment for legal and doctrinal theory as well as empirical research.

The institute, which has around 150 employees, is based in Freiburg im Breisgau – a lively university town with a history dating back 900 years. The city, located in the border triangle between Germany, Switzerland and France, impresses with its high quality of life and international flair. Lonely Planet has chosen Freiburg as the third best tourist destination in the world for 2022.

personal file

The basic requirement for employment is an above-average state law exam or a similar domestic or foreign university degree. Applicants must also have scientific thinking and writing skills, documented in an appropriately graded seminar or course paper (please attach this to your application). Applicants must be interested in security law issues, basic topics of public law, or legal philosophy and theory. Applicants are asked to include a one- to three-page description – non-binding – of their research interests or specific research project, which can be linked to the department’s research program.

Our distance

Our Institute offers excellent research conditions, in particular access to a world-famous private library (comprising approximately 500,000 volumes and 1,100 current print journals) and to a comprehensive collection of German and foreign case law and literature databases, well-equipped workstations and extensive administrative centres. Academic support. Collaboration with other researchers and our international collaboration partners is a key element of our work. There are also many opportunities at the Freiburg Max Planck Institute as well as in the network Max Planck’s law – A consortium of Max Planck institutes that conduct legal research – to design, organize or participate in workshops, seminars and conferences. You also have the opportunity to develop and implement your own projects and initiatives. The Institute gives scholars ample space for their own research, to publish their research results and to develop their academic careers. There is no obligation to teach. However, we support you in gaining educational experience.

The jobs are paid according to the Public Service Collective Agreement (TVöD Bund) with pay group E13. The contract is limited to three years. Extension is possible. Place of work: Freiburg im Breisgau. The Max Planck Institute is committed to achieving a positive work-life balance and offers flexible working arrangements, including working at home (up to two days a week). Generous opportunities for personal and professional development are available, including free English language courses held at the Institute. Some of the institute’s childcare spaces are also located at a nearby childcare facility.

The Max Planck Society is an employer promoting equal opportunities and diversity. Applications from persons with disabilities are most welcome. We also strive to increase the proportion of women in areas where they are underrepresented and are therefore particularly pleased to receive applications from women. Applications are still particularly welcome from people who have not yet been adequately represented in science and research with respect to gender, age, professional and cultural background, family situation, sexual orientation and nationality.

Your application

Your application must be written in German or English and the following documents must be included Next order It contains:

1. A cover letter that includes your motivations;

2. CV;

3. Certificates of your university achievements, and job references if possible;

4. Describe your research interests or project (three pages maximum);

5. Seminar or course work (see above);

6. Other.

Please submit your application via our online application portal by 31 December 2023:

https://csl.mpg.de/karriere