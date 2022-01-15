Reportage on Trieste – the secret heart of Europe

– The secret heart of Europe The beautiful and the terrible: the history of our continent is reflected in the Italian port city. Sightseeing tour with Trieste’s most famous crime writer. Christian Seiler (magazine)

It looks like Venice, but has fewer tourists and is steeped in history: Trieste, the port city on the Italian-Slovenian border. Photo: Alamy Stock Photo

“There in the serpent,” says Witt Heinchen, as he rolls down the road from Prosecco to Santuario de Monte Gresa in his Mercedes, too fast for my taste, “Lauro got the fatal bullet there.”

He laughs with glee, which is okay, because he eventually came up with the reactionary local Catholic politician Lauro Neri as well as his fatal injury from a combat crossbow bolt. Heinichen also set the ornate erotic trap that Neri fell into, but this leads almost as a spoiler to the plot of the detective novel Distant Relatives, which takes place in the Italian port city of Trieste and in the villages on the Karst that lie between the city and the Slovenian border.