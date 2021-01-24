Report: Ted Monachino will not return to the bears in 2021

Entire Chicago Bears The defense crew may face an overhaul after all.

first, Chuck Pagano is retired as Defense Coordinator for the Bears Days after the elimination of the playoff game. Later, coach defensive line It was reported that Jay Rodgers is leaving To get a job with Los Angeles Chargers. Recently, after a long search no less, the Byers promoted safety coach Sean Desai to the position of Defense Coordinator.

Now, the bears will be looking for a new coach for the outside players. According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Ted Monachino will not return for the next 2021 season.

Ted was brought in – no, not that – by Chuck Pagano to take on his role as an external back coach after the departure of Brandon Staley in 2019. Prior to that, Ted worked as Chuck’s CEO with Indianapolis Colts. Since 2019, he has coached a team that included Khalil Mac. Robert Quinn (which was a disappointment); Leonard Floyd and the Reborn Barkevious Mingo.

Shawn Desai and Coach Matt Nagy now have vacancies in the following positions:

Line of defense Security (due to Desai upgrade) External full back

It is currently unclear why Monashino should not be held at this time. I’ll admit that the total output versus the money invested in his set of positions … was not perfect. Only Khalil Mack, and sometimes other alternating players, provided some form of lunge pass from the edge. So the change here might be related to performance.

It is also not known who will be targeted for this position at this time. However, Brad Biggs mentioned analyst Bill Choi as the internal candidate. We’ll tell you all who the guy is once we find him … or, if that whole scheme is turned upside down.