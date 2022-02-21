science

Report: Lifestyle disruptions in demand due to climate change – The Science

February 21, 2022
Faye Stephens

GENEVA (dpa) – What is the first thing that comes to mind for most people in this country when it comes to climate change? Climate-damaging emissions are likely to be reduced, such as phasing out coal, electric cars and the like.

Behind this lies above all the desire and will to be able to continue living with such changes as before. But reducing emissions of climate-damaging greenhouse gases is never enough. Adaptation measures are needed and people have to say goodbye to lifestyle habits.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *