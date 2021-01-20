USA Today Sports

Jaguars hired its General Manager slightly differently than other teams. The team appointed is the first coach, before the general manager

Team Jaguar announced Urban Mayer as their head coach on Thursday. They are approaching an advertisement for General Motors

NFL Media reports that Jacksonville Settled on Trent Balcke, giving him a promotion from the player’s personnel manager.

Baalke joined Jaguars in the role this past February. GM became temporary when the team fired Dave Caldwell in November.

Balcke is a veteran of over 20 years in the NFL. He spent 12 seasons with 49 players, including six seasons as general manager of the team.

The 49ers launched PLC after the 2016 season.

San Francisco went 51-44-1 during Baalke’s tenure as GM, with three consecutive NFC title appearances and Super Bowl appearances.

In 2011, Baalke was awarded the NFL Executive of the Year Award and was also selected by Pro Football Weekly and Pro Football Writers of America, after helping transform a 6–10 team into a 13-3 team in his debut season as GM.

The 49ers produced 24 All-Pro selections and 35 Pro Bowl gestures during the Baalke era.

The Jaguar team also interviewed former Browns General Manager Ray Farmer, former Giants General Manager Jerry Rees, ESPN analyst Lewis Reddick, and former Texas GM Rick Smith.