Report: DC United is negotiating with Mesut Ozil – also apparently about business cooperation

Mesut Ozil has not played any role at Arsenal for a long time. At the moment, the 2014 world champion has not even been nominated for the Premier League and European League squad, so he is doomed to watch. Even though Arsenal haven’t had an easy season yet, he’s likely to continue like this. The most likely scenario is that the 32-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will not play any games before leaving. to me Football London There is now a clear direction for his upcoming club. Accordingly, Ozil was not as attracted to Turkey as many fans had expected, but to the USA. Show

Football Portal London that Everyday Mirror Attributed, according to Negotiations are already underway between the players’ side and MLS DC United From Washington, DC. Therefore, the franchise offered Ozil an “attractive” package. Not just a sports collaboration But also to promote its “M10” brand in the United States. Like all other players whose contracts expire at the end of June, Ozil has been able to freely negotiate a summer transfer with other clubs since January 1.

Includes Presentation From USA Aloud Football London Also An extension of the Özil Cafe “39 Steps Coffee” in the Audi Field From DC United, which is its marketing line and plans to make it the front of the franchise. Contact agent Ozil D. Erkut Sögüt and United’s managing director, Sam Porter, are close. Ozil won’t be the first star to be drawn to the Potomac River either – England legend Wayne Rooney played for DC from 2018 to 2020. With Julian Grisel, a German has also played for Washington for a year. READ Denver Broncos signs George Patton to a six-year deal as general manager

Turkish clubs Fenerbahce Istanbul, which wants to sign the former German player during the winter break, are other options for Ozil, who is expected to earn up to 400,000 euros per week at Arsenal and thus continue to be the highest earner despite his role. As a guest of Istanbul’s amphitheater, Basaksehir. Istanbul District Club is closely related to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, by trade Best man for Ozil and his wife Amin.