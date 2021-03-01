Replacing old smartphones: Huawei starts a new program

Customers receive a discount of up to 540 euros when exchanging their old devices and an additional 350 euros as a replacement bonus when purchasing a new Huawei smartphone – so that up to 890 euros can be saved. Especially practical: It doesn’t necessarily have to be the old smartphone I traded from Huawei – iPhones and iPads, Samsung Galaxy mobiles, or devices from other manufacturers could be possible.

Huawei launched a new smartphone exchange program in Germany. Along with Teqcycle, the experts in retrieval concepts, he was New location It was launched on the Huawei Online Store.

Trade in your old cell phone: this is how the new Huawei promo works

When purchasing a new Huawei smartphone, customers can save a lot of money on handing over an old device. Photo: chip

To secure a payment or debit for the old device, you must On the promotion page You must first select the required new Huawei phone. On the next screen, click Yes under Trade-In. Then you choose which cell phone you want to replace.

Then some questions about the condition of the device must be answered, on the basis of which Huawei will subsequently make an offer to the customer. Then the IMEI number should be entered – how to find out We explain it to you here.

The order can now be completed online, at which time the customer sends his old cell phone to Huawei and later receives a cash refund for the purchase of the new Huawei smartphone after the final evaluation of the residual value. According to Huawei, the new cell phone will then be delivered within one to three business days and it is free of charge.