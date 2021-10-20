Regatta: National coach Andreas Dettmer will return to Canada

Neubrandenburg

Things went quickly: After just over a year as the Canadian men’s national coach, former New Brandenburg star Andreas Dettmer has given up his position and returned to Canada. The 49-year-old made the announcement on Tuesday evening during the SC Neubrandenburg sponsorship event. He will take up his position as Canada’s national coach on January 1, 2022.

Detmer did not want to comment on the exact reasons for his sudden departure from the German Boating Association (DKV). He said that everything did not go as he had imagined. There are a lot of changes in the relationship, there were doubts among people. Finally the Canadian Canoe Society made him a good offer, and he accepted. For Andreas Dettmer, it’s a return to North America. Since March 2018, he was already working as a national coach in Canada until DKV was hit the roads the previous year. There, Neubrandenburger took up his position as Men’s National Coach for Canada on October 1, 2020.

During his career, the SC Neubrandenburg rowing specialist won Olympic gold in 1996 in Atlanta, four years later in Sydney and 2004 in Athens. In addition, Andreas Dettmer was an eight-time world champion in Canadian singles and doubles.