Redmi’s first smartwatch announced for $ 45

by

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi had never launched a smartwatch before, and its first entry turned out to be what you’d expect: a very uninspiring design at a very attractive price. Redmi Watch just launched in China for 299 yuan, or about $ 45.

The watch has a 1.4-inch rectangular screen with curved glass, and it comes in black, white and blue colors. The silicone strap is available in black, white, blue, green and pink. There is one button on the side of the watch, so everything else is handled by the touch screen or the Mi Fit app on a paired smartphone.

Other specifications include NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, heart rate monitor, and water resistance to 50 meters. Xiaomi claims the battery life will be good up to 7 days, or 12 days if you use power saving mode. The UI and watch faces make great use of black backgrounds, unlike the Apple Watch, although at this price you can’t expect an OLED screen.

The watch will go on sale in China on December 1, but it could reach other markets – including the United States – in a slightly modified form. XDA Developers I recently dug up the FCC listing For a seemingly identical watch called Mi Watch Lite, which has not yet been released.

