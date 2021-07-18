red spots after showering

Some people develop red, burning spots on their skin after taking a shower. Usually there is nothing to worry about. However, spots can have different causes.
(dpa/tmn) – Some people develop red, burning patches on the skin after showering. This is usually nothing to worry about, explains dermatologist Philip Papillas. If you get spots, for example at low temperatures, you should see a doctor. The same applies if Circulation problems or swollen join. If showering is the only reason, there are many possible causes. To control the problem, you can try taking a shower with warmer or cooler water. Some have one Threshold temperatureThen you should not exceed or lower a certain water temperature because the skin is on it very sensitive responds.
Shampoo or shower gel can also trigger hypersensitivity and thus spots. Some people dry themselves coarsely—and then do the following: Pat instead of rubbing, Babilas recommends. a intolerance Waterproof is also conceivable, but this rarely happens.
