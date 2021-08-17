Red List of Amphibians and Reptiles: The situation is deteriorating | free press

Bonn (dpa) – The situation of most species of amphibians and reptiles in Germany has deteriorated further in recent years, according to the new Red List.

The Federal Agency for the Protection of Nature (BfN) announced Tuesday in Bonn that every second of the 20 species of amphibians examined is endangered. The Federal Bureau and Red List Center announced that in the case of reptiles, the percentage is even higher at 9 out of 13.

“For three-quarters of amphibian species and more than two-thirds of reptile species, further declines have been identified in the past 20 years,” BfN explained. The main cause of the “worrying endangered situation” is the loss of living spaces and partial habitat.

“Without profound changes in agriculture and forestry, we will only find a significant portion of the species in a few isolated protected areas in the future,” said Ulrich Schulte, coordinator of the two Red Lists.

Among the amphibians, the midwife and the yellow-bellied frog are particularly endangered, and among the reptiles, the dice snake and the viper. A population decline has also been found in species classified as non-threatened, such as the fire salamander and western slowworms.

BfN reports that there has been no significant increase in species over the past 20 years. The stability of individual events is mainly due to protective measures. For example, the graceful frog has benefited from the enhancement of the proportion of deciduous forests in newly created forests and bodies of water.