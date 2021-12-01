Red city hall as a sign of solidarity

Luneburg. Red – This is the color of Lüneburg Town Hall on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. The occasion is World AIDS Day, which has been declared by the World Health Organization on December 1 every year since 1988. The red illumination of the town hall is based on the internationally known red ribbon As a symbol of solidarity with people living with HIV.

Mayor Claudia Kalish: “The fight against HIV has moved into the background during the pandemic. That is why it is important for me to send a clear signal of solidarity with people living with HIV.”

More on World AIDS Day: The Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA), German AIDS Foundation (DAS) and German AIDS Aid (DAH) provide information on World AIDS Day through a joint campaign under the slogan: “Living with HIV. Different than you think.” “. Information is available at: www.welt-aids-tag.de

