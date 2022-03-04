Red and blue stripe: FC Basel vs. FC St. Gallen

intrepid
Follow the match between FCB and FC St. Gallen right here in the bar.
FC Basel record against FC St. Gallen
Final whistle in Joggeli!
Basel and St. Gallen separate 2:2. Red-Blue comes back from a 0-2 deficit and almost wins. In the end, the points split are fair. Thanks for your interest and see you next time.
Basel still has a free kick. last chance. It’s getting noisier.
Four minutes are returned.
The momentum is clear in Bayern. The ninetieth minute has begun.
⚽️🔴 FCB goal 🔵⚽️
Chalov Collect the double pack and continue for along way loin. Michael Lang He takes advantage of a positional error by the St. Gallen defender debris and serve Chalov They chant again a message of peace. Basel now pushes to 3:2!
“Change in Basel”
Long And the Fernandez come for Lopez And the stingy
“A Chance for St. Gallen”
The guests are waiting for a counterattack, Joker LONGWEI But he delays and misses the decision.
The last quarter of the hour begins. Basel is trying hard, but St. Gallen appears confident and is trying to defend the lead.
‘Change in SG🟢🔁
Fixed And the LONGWEI replace Guillemenot And the Fasligy.
🟢Great opportunity for Saint Gallino
Guillemenot He is forgotten in the Basel penalty area and only has to put his foot down, but he hits the ball over the goal.
There are multiple corner kicks in a row. But Bayern can’t get anything serious out of it.
‘Change for both teams’
Meanwhile he plays Szalay about Esposito on the Basel website. Leaves the former Basler in St. Gallen of moss the party.
🔵⚽️ FCB goal!
Chalov Follows up with the chest sound loin and shortened to 1:2! The Russian makes a heart sign in celebration, a nice gesture in the current times we live in.
“A chance for Basel”
Chalov Shoots the turn in the penalty area and forces east of Switzerland cigarette to the procession. Basel started stronger than at the start of the first half.
No other coach wins against Bayern more than Peter Zeidler. The head coach of Eastern Switzerland might also be worth looking at David Deggin, if he is Abascal Not winning 90% of the remaining matches.
Resumed in St. Jacob’s Park
Can Roteblo prevent defeat against St. Gallen? Abascal Brings Kasumi for Shaka New in the game.
Big chance for Basel
With the recess whistle granted Chalov Great opportunity! After a counterattack, a beautiful newcomer is introduced and fails to perform outstanding cigarette
After a very disappointing first half, Basel deservedly fell 2-0 against St. Gallen. A full 90 seconds is enough for the guests to shock the residents of Basel. The last twenty minutes have been low flow and characterized by turbulence and interruptions.
Shaka He hits the opponent and risks an expulsion, but can continue properly, but still has to go down. There are three minutes above that.
Guillemenot He was hit in the lower back by Fabian Frey and escaped without a card. St. Gallen’s top scorer can continue to 0:1 and pass up to 0:2 for the time being.
The people of Basel do not have nerves under control, both mentally and physically. Passports do not arrive Esposito and Shaka They feel like they’re about to be kicked out, and no collective spirit. Red and blue are in a real crisis.
🟡 Yellow card for St. Gallen
this is Cabral He sees the first yellow card of the game. The Portuguese defender in the service of eastern Switzerland captures the yellow square.
Guests have something Basel hasn’t had since January. player named Cabral. The new signing from Florence is missing everywhere in the ranks of Rotblau, but not only in FCB is he missing someone with the qualities. Arthur Cabrales.
“Change in Basel”
Abascal It reacts and changes in the 26th minute. Citizens replacing Pavlovic immediately from Qasimi Comfortable.
🟢⚽️ goal for Saint Gallen
a prayer Hit the guests! In less than two minutes, guests arrive at 0: 2. The residents of Basel were quite literally surprised. Sharp wing landing in a prayer velvet ball Lindner Hit the goal. unbelievable!
🟢⚽️ goal for Saint Gallen
Guillemenot instantly and can dust Lindner after the show. Doaa’s attempt was blocked by the Bayern goalkeeper in the middle, as the Geneva player only had to press on behalf of St. Gallen.
The game is balanced. Both teams are coming to conclusions, but without much chance yet.
“A chance for Basel”
Lopez Dribble well across the guest penalty area. However, his end failed because the Spaniard failed to hit the ball properly.
“A Chance for St. Gallen”
Dosel in the Basel penalty area. Lindner Uncertainty can only be avoided, free Clarifies at the last minute.
Free kick for Basel
Esposito It occurs from about 22 meters and cigarette Punch the ball away.
“A Chance for St. Gallen”
The eastern Swiss unite across half of Basel. fasligy It ends from about 20 meters and the ball goes away from the goal at the last moment after his shot.
Blue pressed Red too early and triggered errors in the preliminary game for Switzerland East, still without any major danger.
It will start in a few moments. The Guests are the strongest team in the second half of the season. So it may be difficult for red and blue.
For the new FCB coach Guillermo Abascal It’s his first home match as a coach on the sidelines of Basel. He’s counting on two faster players than he was last Sunday. Valentine’s Day Stalker Missing because he became the father of twins.
Welcome to the championship match between FC Basel and St. Gallen. After a bitter 4-2 defeat to archenemy Zurich, Roteblow returns to Gugili and meets the sixth-placed team from eastern Switzerland.
