Recurring search query: delete social media accounts

Have you ever thought about deleting your social media accounts? So you are not alone. It is crucial to find the right way to use social media.

“I will delete my account now!” Have you said this sentence before? Regardless of whether it’s Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok: Many social media users regularly feel the need to manage their social media visibility. Germany is studying before Reboot In the fifteenth place among the countries whose residents consider deleting their social accounts often.

In which countries are most people thinking about deleting their social media accounts?

Social media has become a big part of our lives. According to data from rebootonline, there are 77,794,405 people in Germany who use the internet regularly. 13,000 of them are searching for keywords like “delete Facebook”, “how do I delete social media?” How do I delete Snapchat? And so every month. This results in 0.017 percent of internet users considering deleting their social media accounts every month. This puts Germany 15th on the list of countries that are most likely to delete their personal files on the Internet. The first places are the USA (1,134,400 searches per month), India (497,940 searches per month) and the UK (308,850 searches per month). However, the ranking looks different with regard to active users. Then the UK is an advanced 0.475%, followed by Australia with 0.459% and the United States with 0.363%.

The study does not explain why residents of these countries are relatively reluctant to social media. However, advice is given on what to do if you want to delete all accounts. Because deleting is sometimes not an option if you need accounts to work, for example.

Healthy use of social media

Social media can be addicting. No wonder, after all, they are designed to keep us in apps for as long as possible. to me The Postbank Study Are they successful at this – especially with the younger generations. Young Germans spend 58 hours a week online, 36 of them using their smartphones. That’s over five hours a day on YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram and Co.

You will be influenced by others’ posts, especially on visually-guided platforms. If you post yourself, you will be under quick pressure to get more likes and comments than anyone else or your last post. Reboot offers three tips to improve your social media use:

Turn off push notifications

Even if you don’t want to: As soon as you hear the known ping from your cell phone, indicating something is happening on social media, you are distracted. To keep your focus and attention uninterrupted for a longer period of time, just turn off notifications. You can also reply to the comment within three hours.

Daily detoxing from social media

Find a time during the day when you consciously put your cell phone aside. This could be in the morning, afternoon or evening – depending on what suits you. It is important to look for a job while not including cell phone. It also means that you are not playing background music on Spotify and thus tend to respond briefly to some messages.

Think carefully about who you are following

Social media can be great, too! We want to clarify this in conclusion. But very quickly, you can find yourself in a no-nonsense YouTube vortex, searching all the stories on Instagram or checking out yourself on the For You page on TikTok. If you follow people from the start who inspire you and share interesting content, then time you spend on the internet can be very informative and educational all in moderation of course.