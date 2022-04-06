Recall: Egg Surgery and Chocolate Candy – WMW Radio

ü Eggs and Chocolate Candies

The NRW Consumer Center warns:

After incidents of salmonella in eggs in Great Britain, Ferrero now also recalls several products in Germany. Not only surprise eggs are affected, but also chocolate cakes. All products are made in Belgium. Overview:

Kinder Surprise 3 Pack (3 x 20g), preferably before the date between April and June 2022

Kinder Schoko-Bons and Kinder Schoko-Bons White, preferably ahead of time between May and September 2022

Kinder Surprise Maxi 100g, preferably before appointment between April and September 2022

Kinder Mini Eggs 100g, preferably ahead of time between August and September 2022

Mixed baby packs containing any of the above items

Other baby products in Germany are not affected, Ferrero says. You can simply return affected products to the store for an exchange or refund – or you can contact Ferrero directly.

You can also find all the information about this here.

If you have already eaten one of the products

Lebensmittelwarnung.de writes about this:

“Salmonella appears within a few days after having diarrhea, abdominal pain, occasional vomiting and mild fever. Symptoms usually subside on their own after several days. Babies, young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems in particular can develop Severely develop disease progression. Anyone who has eaten this food and develops severe or persistent symptoms should seek medical attention and report possible salmonella infection. It is not recommended to seek preventive medical treatment if you do not have symptoms.”

Source: NRW Consumer Advice Center / Federal Office for Consumer Protection and Food Safety