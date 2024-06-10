Real possibility of success: Prince Harry can appeal

Prince Harry is allowed to appeal against a High Court ruling on his security level in Great Britain. The Executive Committee for the Protection of Royal and Public Figures had underestimated him, for which the royal family filed a lawsuit against him.

Prince Harry, 39, has been given the green light to appeal against the High Court ruling. In the ruling, the Court of Appeal judge rejected Harry’s appeal against the decision to change his level of personal security during his visits to the United Kingdom.

The Court of Appeal has now said it will hear the appeal after Harry’s lawyers submitted a direct application granting the prince leave to appeal. Harry initiated the proceedings after the Home Office, the ministry responsible for policing, revoked his right to automatic police protection during his stay in the UK in February 2020.

The Duke of Sussex, like other senior members of the royal family, received full publicly funded security protection until he decided to step down from his royal duties and travel to California with his wife, Meghan, 42, and son Archie, 5, in March 2020 – daughter Lilibet was born ( 3 years) in the USA in 2021. As a result, the Executive Committee for the Protection of Members of the Royal Family and Public Figures (RAFIC) decided in April not to provide the same protection to Harry as before after he ceased being a “full-time working member of the Royal Family.” “.

According to Judge Sir Peter Lane, Ravik had the right to make that decision. Harry was also ordered to pay 90% of the Home Office’s “reasonable costs” for defending the case. However, the total cost to the government has not been disclosed.

Appeal accepted: Judge sees ‘real prospect of success’

Judge David Bain, according to the Mirror, said he allowed the appealHe was convinced “without hesitation” that challenging Harry on the grounds that Ravik had not adhered to his stated policy had a “real chance of success”. The court also found that Sir Peter may have been wrong in concluding that Harry was not in a similar position to those in a “different VIP category” receiving state security.







At a previous hearing in the case, Harry, in a written statement, described the UK as his “home” and a “central” place for his children’s legacy. “It was very sad for us that my wife and I had to step down from this role and leave the country in 2020. The UK is my home.”

He continued: “The UK is central to my children’s heritage and a place where they should feel at home, just as they currently live in the US. This cannot happen if they cannot be protected when they are.” Harry said: “On British soil, I cannot expose my wife to such risk, and given my life experiences, I am not willing to expose myself to unnecessary risk.”

Request “Fair and Lawful Application of Ravec Rules”

A spokesman for Harry had indicated at the time of the ruling that he intended to appeal: “The Duke is not asking for preferential treatment, but rather a fair and lawful application of the Ravik Rules to ensure that it is consistent with the written policy of Ravik receiving the same treatment as others.