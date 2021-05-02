Real Madrid keep up with Atletico against Osasuna – replace Militao, and Casemiro added

Match reportReal Madrid can continue their earnest hopes of defending the tournament. Los Blancos celebrate their late 2-0 win over Osasuna in the 34th round of the first division. Idir Militao offers salvation, and Casemiro explains it all. Eden Hazard celebrates his return to his starting line-up and works in the offensive midfield.

Real Madrid keeps pace with Atlético

Madrid. Atletico offers – and Real Madrid answers appropriately! Los Blancos did their job Saturday night as part of the 34th round of the First Division, with a 2-0 win over Osasuna, maintaining a two-point lead over their city rivals. Rugiblancos, who beat Elche 1-0 in the afternoon, has 76 points, and the defending champions hide directly behind him with 74 points. And now Barcelona (71 points, Sunday against FC Valencia) and Seville (70 points, Monday against Athletic) face a close challenge for the La Liga title.

For the white ballet, it was a successful rehearsal before the Champions League semi-final second leg match on Wednesday against Chelsea (9 pm, at). The real total-Liveticker and on the sky /Dazen), The nineteenth match in which no one was defeated in a row and in the tournament the fourth match in a row without a goal being defeated. We still have four days to play.

Zidane goes 4-2-3-1 with playmaker Hazard

Coach Zinedine Zidane decided against Osasuna to spare three of the best performers: Nacho Fernandez, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. So the Frenchman turned 4-2-3-1, with Eden Hazard working centrally behind Karim Benzema – for the second time ever after he did it for the first time in the La Liga match in mid-June of last year against the RCD Mallorca. . The wings were occupied by Marco Asensio and Vinicius Jr., while Casemiro and Antonio Blanco made up the double six. Alvaro Odriozola, Eder Militao, Raphael Varane and Marcelo defended against Thibaut Courtois.

The Merengues got off to a good start, dominating the game and the opponents, thus getting a high percentage of the ball. However, in the initial stage, they weren’t solo enough at the end, many shots had gone through or next to the cover of Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera – for example in the person of Hazard, who clearly deflected from a central position soon after. After kick-off. Even the attempts of Casemiro and Benzema did not threaten the Basque country.

Hazard and Militau twice: The good opportunities remain untapped

After the end of the first half of the first half, Real suddenly increased the pressure and came up with three great chances within a few minutes. First Hazard failed from half-right and about six meters from Herrera, who could still touch the round skin with his fingertips, and as a result Militau could not overcome him with two strong heads (26/29). Vinicius hit the ball shortly thereafter, coming from the left, past the opponent’s area.

Really superior, but unlucky! The stats at break: 12: 3 shots, 3: 1 shots on target, just over 60 percent of White Ballet possession, as Asensio and Hazard made a better impression in attack from Benzema and Vinícius. Blanco, in fact a member of the second team, put on a calm and strong performance.

Real Madrid suffer – Zidane reacts several times

To change sides, Zidane reacted for the first time and apparently replaced Varane with a patient. Nacho entered the match instead (46th). With nothing noteworthy happening in a disputed and sometimes slow confrontation with the hosts in front of the opponent’s goal except for Militao’s direct drop after Asensio’s cross (56), Zizou brought in a new offensive player with Rodrigo Joyce. He replaced Vinicius, and defender Miguel Gutierrez replaced Marcelo (64th).

Rodrigo was installed correctly, and he came from the half-right immediately to a long-range shot, which narrowly missed the goal (67). The Governor was running out of time. Real Madrid are still doing their best, but they simply cannot turn that into at least one hit. You haven’t even jumped the really dangerous opportunities. With Isco, Zidane threw an additional attacking option into action – Hazard gave way to the Spaniard (72) – in order to change that as soon as possible.

Militao Erlust Real – Casemiro Erhot

And this change had an effect! 76th minute: Isco is a corner from the left side, Militao’s header! The comforting sense of accomplishment that made Zidane cheer up on the sidelines. Once the lead relegated, the owners of the land already followed suit. Benzema led the game machine from midfield to the edge of the penalty area, then sent Casemiro, who was able to push the ball over the line in a somewhat strange way already with acceptance. Osasuna Herrera goalkeeper was caught with the wrong foot. 2: 0 (80)! The final result is in a long open match.

Will the Merengues now also perform at Stamford Bridge with similar success? After the first leg 1-1, things get really serious during the week: It’s about getting to the First Division Final.

Real Madrid: fixed dates May 05, 9:00 pm: Chelsea – Real Madrid (Champions League)

May 09 at 9:00 pm: Real Madrid FC Seville (LaLiga)

May 13, 10:00 pm: Granada – Real Madrid (LaLiga)

