Real Madrid – Benzema scores two goals: “I always feel good with Vinicius”

Game soundsTranquil Real Madrid do not show any nakedness against Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu and win 4-1. Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr. put a double pack. Voting in the twentieth round of the League.

Real Madrid-Benzema: “I feel good with Vinicius”

Karim Benzema in the match 4: 1 against Valencia: “It was a good match for us and the fans after defeating Getafe. It was a great game. It was a little difficult at the beginning, as always, because the opponents are very good. We got the three points. The first half was very difficult, as we always had to play The match. Then we scored from a penalty kick. In the second half we wanted to score more goals with more confidence.”

…the 300 target markHe cracked like a real pro: “This is a very important brand, I am very happy and proud. This club is the best in the world and I will try to score more goals.”

… the Spanish Super Cup dies in Saudi Arabia – Al Arabiya: “We will enjoy today’s victory and then go there to win the first match on Wednesday and then the final. This is a very important title for us.”

… as a dream duo with Vinicius Junior, who also scored two goals: “Vinicius and I’s numbers are very important. If we can help the team with goals and assists, we will do it in every game. I always feel good with Vinicius. I am there to help him because I know his potential and he can achieve more. He is great and helps us a lot.”

… Valencia’s complaint about the penalty after a foul on Casemiro: “I don’t know, you have to talk to the referee about that. I never saw the scene again.”

Real Madrid: Vinicius Holdigt Kroos, Modric and Casemiro

VINÍCIUS JÚNIOR ON SUCCESS: “It was a great match for the team from the start. We played very well and we have to keep achieving great goals this season. The whole team worked a lot, and if Tony (Cross), injury (Modric) And Casemiro always plays this way, we will always win.”

…its objectives: “I am very happy that I scored again. Before that, I missed four games in a row.”

… its shape: “I have to keep working and improving in order to achieve great things at Real Madrid this season and for many years, to always be in the best condition to help the team. It is a pleasure to see all this at Real Madrid. It is a dream for me to play at the Bernabeu and when people call My name is. I want it to stay that way for a long time, to become like the legends of the club, who play with me and who help me.”

.. Penalty kick for Real: “The way I tried it on the pitch, I think it’s a penalty. But I haven’t seen it on TV yet. The referee is there to whistle for us and another for Valencia. That’s how it is.”

Alaba: “Strive to win the championship”

David Alaba on the victory: “We wanted to win this match and get the three points. We are very confident, we are where we deserve to be and where we want to be. Our goal is to win the championship and that is why we try to win every game.”

… Benzema and Vinicius: “Both are very important to us. Not only today, but in the last few months they have been players who have proven to be very important.”

