Real admitted the knockout belatedly: Barcelona made the preliminary decision for the tournament

Game reportReal Madrid lost El Clásico to Barcelona late 1-2. This puts the championship away from Madrid: in the 26th round, Barcelona extends its lead at the top of the LaLiga table to a comfortable 12 points. As a result, the Blancos miss out on making the title fight exciting again – and a practical goodbye to the race.







Zoom in

Nine makes 12 points behind Barcelona

Barcelona. Real Madrid needed to beat Barcelona at the Camp Nou, which resulted in defeat. Coach Carlo Ancelotti’s team took the lead early thanks to an own goal from Ronald Araujo (9′), but conceded the goal just before the first half through Sergi Roberto (45′). Marco Asensio’s offside goal was disallowed in the closing stages due to an offside position (81′), as Frank Kessie scored in extra time to give the Catalans a 2-1 victory (90′ + 2′).

Even before El Clásico, Barcelona were nine points clear of the standings. By defeating Real Madrid, this increases to 12 points. With 12 games left in LaLiga, it seems almost impossible for the Madrid champions to fill that gap.

And this despite the fact that Ancelotti chose the same starting line-up in El Clasico as in the 1-0 victory in the second leg of the Champions League against Liverpool: Thibaut Courtois in goal, before that in defense Daniel Carvajal and Eder Militao. Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez. Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga and Toni Kroos started in midfield. Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior together started attacking again.

Thanks Vinicius Araujo

Real Madrid looked a bit surprised at the Camp Nou in the first minutes. FC Barcelona got into the game better and dominated at the start. The Madrilenians were fortunate that nothing came of it, and slowly but surely they knew how to free themselves. As a result, Los Blancos were gradually able to play ahead and get lucky in the game.

Because Vinicius looked for the baseline on the left in the penalty area and tried an already hopeless cross. However, the Brazilian was lucky because the ball inadvertently hit Ronald Araujo’s head, and from there it surprisingly flew into the goal and beat Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Fortunately Merengues took an early lead (9).

Zoom in

Roberto equalizes before the end of the first half

After that, Barcelona acted more repressively and worked towards equality. Rafinha in particular was active on the right wing and tested Courtois very seriously with a powerful shot from the right corner of the box. However, the Real goalkeeper made a confident save (34). Barcelona’s effort was rewarded just before half-time. Once again it went through Raphinha, whose shot was initially blocked, but ended up with Sergi Roberto. Barcelona’s No. 20 was seen to the right from 16 meters out and Courtois, who didn’t get up fast enough after Rafinha’s first attempt, was not given a chance (45). The score was 1-1 in the second half.

Rodrygo does not use mistakes, and Lewandowski fails acrobatic

After the break, the Catalans picked up the game where they left off in the first half. While Rafinha wanted to focus on the home team for the first 45 minutes, Robert Lewandowski was after that. Pole put the first exclamation point into the second half by spinning from a good 20m and shooting flat with spin. His shot missed the right post (59′).

The men in white weren’t too offensive. And if that was the case, Barcelona should have made it possible through their mistakes. Sergio Busquets carelessly lost the ball to Carvajal, who in turn allowed substitute Rodrigo Joyce to complete the shot – but he lunged over Ter Stegen’s goal from 16 meters to the right (63). A few minutes later, Lewandowski let Real’s defense breathe again. But he missed the ball from his technical side kick – Madrilin’s luck (67).

Asensio’s goal does not count – Kessíe misses Real Madrid by knockout

As the game goes on, it gets more and more interesting. And it looked as if the Madrid guests could take advantage of it. Because the royal family attacked again. It passed through Rodrygo and Carvajal, and the latter was offered to replace Marco Asensio. The attacking man pushed the ball behind the line from close range and was already celebrating (81). But after checking the video assistant referee, it turned out that Asensio’s shoulder was offside, so the goal was not important.

So FC Barcelona can breathe again and seriously push themselves at the top. And so dangerous that you could damage real. Frank Kessie, who had just entered the match, beat Militao after a back-heel pass played by Alex Balde and then successfully completed the match from eleven meters to make it 2-1 (90+2).

Zoom in

The Camp Nou shook, and Barcelona could not win – a bitter knockout of the Spanish record champions from Madrid.

See also Skaters compete for a silver and bronze medal at the World Cup Fixed dates April 2, 4:15 p.m.: Real Madrid Real Valladolid (La Liga)

April 5, 9:00 p.m.: F.C.B – real madrid (Copa del Rey)

April 8th, 9:00pm: Real Madrid Villarreal (La Liga)

April 12, 9:00 PM: real madrid – Chelsea (UEFA Champions League)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>











/ 21630049872 / Realtotal_bet365_News

/ 21630049872 / Realtotal_bet365_mobil_320x50







