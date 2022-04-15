science

Rare Plants: Extinct Still Existing

April 15, 2022
Faye Stephens

The Centinela mountain range in western Ecuador has a sad reputation among biologists: In the 1980s, rapid and extensive deforestation in the area led scientists to worry that many unique plant species had been wiped out as a result. American biodiversity expert Edward O. Wilson even coined the term “Centinelic Extinction” for the phenomenon of species disappearing when their small habitat is destroyed. But even if the losses were enormous: smaller forested islands have been preserved and some plants have provided last refuges. This is evidenced by the rediscovery of a species already extinct in its name. However Gasrantos is extinct Already survived As a team led by Dawson White of Chicago’s Field Museum writes in “PhytoKeys”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.