Rain continues in southern Italy – one dead in storms and floods in Sicily

Severe storms accompanied by flooding hit Sicily, killing at least one person.

A man died in Catania because, according to preliminary results, his car got stuck on a flooded street.

Heavy rain is also expected today.

Apparently, the 53-year-old got out of his car and hit the water. According to ANSA news agency, rescue workers found the man lifeless under his car. It cannot be revived.

Parts of Catania are completely flooded

Severe storms have battered eastern Sicily and parts of Calabria in Italy’s southern tip since Monday. In Catania – at the foot of Mount Etna – parts of the city were completely flooded. Water and mud flowed into a number of homes, and in some cases the power was cut off.

Mayor Salvo Pugliese wrote on Facebook of storms “that have never been so strong and severe before”. The people of Catania are instructed not to leave their homes.

Civil Defense forecast more storms for the area on Wednesday. A man was killed on Sunday near Catania, when his car crashed into large amounts of water. His body was recovered. The search for the woman who was in the car is still being investigated.