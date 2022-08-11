Rage Against The Machine has canceled the 2022 European tour altogether – concert in Hanover has been cancelled

Eleven years later, the rock band Rage Against the Machine will finally perform in Europe again in August and September. But nothing will come of it now, the band has canceled their continent tour. The cause may be the injury of front vocalist Zac de la Rocha.

It also influenced the concert in Hannover

European fans of Rage Against the Machine will have to be patient: The Californian rock band has canceled all of their concerts as part of a tour across Europe – including a concert in Hanover, the only planned appearance in Germany. It has been eleven years since the band’s last show in Europe.

The cancellation caused the singer Zac de la Rocha’s health problems. The band wrote that doctors advised Del La Rocha not to hold concerts scheduled for August and September in Europe on your website. The band will pause their tour after three concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York on August 11, 12 and 14, “Then Zack has to go home to rest and recover.”

Zack de la Rocha, lead singer of the rock band Rage Against the Machine, sits on stage during a concert at Madison Square Garden in New York, August 8, 2022. © Source: Getty Images

De la Rocha was injured at a concert in Chicago in July, and the singer could only do this and subsequent performances. However, the band left open in their statement whether the European cancellation was linked to the injury. “The flights, travel time and strict schedule in the UK and Europe are simply too big a risk for a full recovery,” she said. The band members also apologize to their European fans.

Concerts are affected in Paris, Antwerp, Hanover, Zurich, Vienna, Krakow and Prague. The band’s next concert dates are scheduled on the website from February to April 2023 – but only after that in the USA.

