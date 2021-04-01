Racism in the UK: Expert Report Praises Progress

A culture war has raged in Great Britain since the “Black Lives Matter” protests. A panel of experts has now reached the conclusion that ethnicity hardly plays a role in explaining social differences – which is fueling the debate about racism.

The ethnic background in explaining social and economic differences is said to have lost its relevance. (Photo: A demonstrator marking the “Black Lives Matter” protests in Liverpool, June 2020) Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

How racist is the UK? This question has been heavily discussed in UK comment columns and on social media – particularly since the Black Lives Matter protests erupted across the Atlantic last spring. In March, Prince Harry and his wife proposed to Meghan, A member of the royal family, was harboring a racial prejudice. Anxious a few days ago A radio interview with Labor MP David Lamy caused a sensation, Who quietly encountered an older listener equated immigration with “pollution” and told Lamy that because of his Caribbean roots he could call himself British, but not English. On Wednesday, the final report of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s panel of experts set up in response to the “Black Lives Matter” protests caused a sensation. The cool result: In Great Britain there really is outright racism (especially on the Internet). In general, however, the country can be described as “a model for other, predominantly white countries”.