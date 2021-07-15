Racial insults in sport expose the ugly side of Britain_China.org.cn

It is really sad that England, famous for their “noble” culture, faced a barrage of racist abuse against the three black players who missed penalty shootouts in the UEFA European Championship final.



From left to right: Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho

Shortly after the final match that ended with Italy winning the title, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were attacked on social media.

Despite condemnation of the racist attacks by the Football Association of England, FIFA, London Metropolitan Police, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince William, the incident exposes a larger social problem of racism deeply rooted in British and other self-proclaimed sports’ rights. Human” – the protector is rooted.

Footballers are often vilified on social media after a defeat, but the worst violations are usually reserved for black and other minority football players. Major bodies in English football, including the Premier League and its clubs, boycotted social media in April to raise awareness of such attacks.

This is not limited to the football field. There is also racial discrimination in other sports. Even British Olympic marathon champion Mo Farah is not immune to it. The long-distance runner was attacked with racist comments asking not to celebrate Christmas after wishing his followers on social media a happy holiday in 2017. In 2008, Farah also posted a video on social media showing how he was racially insulted by a German airport and pushed by an employee. Airport towards departure gates.

Lewis Hamilton, seven-time Formula 1 world champion, was treated similarly. In a post on social media, he condemned the attacks and problems facing minorities in sport: “Every athlete feels pressure to perform, but when you represent your country as a minority it is a more complex experience. Success feels like a double victory, and failure feels like a double failure, especially when combined with racial abuse… We need to work for a society that does not require black players to demonstrate their value or place to prove to society through victories alone.”

After all the postponements and cancellations caused by the pandemic in 2020, 2021 will be a sporty lucky bag. The Olympics, Paralympic Games, European Football Championships and Copa America are held, with a one-year delay.

Because of the emotional interconnectedness of fans, sport has a unique opportunity to influence, educate and express positive opinions. Doing so in a way that builds bridges rather than deepening trenches will be the key to staying true to the spirit of the game.

Then failure to do so will continue to expose the ugly dark side of British society, where racist attacks like the one we are currently witnessing are being observed.