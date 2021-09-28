Quint ambassadors call for de-escalation in Kosovo – EURACTIV.de

Quint’s informal decision-making group ambassadors – including France, Germany, Italy, the UK and the US – have lobbied for a “de-escalation of the crisis” in northern Kosovo. The request came during a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Monday in Belgrade, his office announced in a press release.

The short press release stated that Vucic “set the position of Serbia” in meetings with the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany and the head of the Serbian delegation to the European Union. “We are committed to maintaining peace and adhering to the Brussels Agreement, but we will not allow Serbia or its citizens to be humiliated,” Vucic said.

EU foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano confirmed on Monday that the main negotiators for dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina will arrive in Brussels in the next few days. He stressed the need to withdraw the special police forces in northern Kosovo immediately and remove the roadblocks in order to relieve tension unconditionally.

Stano noted that Borrell called Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti on Sunday.

Serbian Prime Minister Anna Brnabic said on Monday that the EU is currently doing “nothing, or at least very little” regarding Kosovo.

“I have nothing to say about the behavior of Europe or the European Union, and I think it is [die Brüsseler Vereinbarung] It is an issue that the European Union has to deal with. “It’s their signature under the Brussels Agreement,” Burnaby said in an interview with Pink TV.

In a meeting with Prime Minister Albin Kurti on Monday, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama spoke in favor of Kosovo’s decision to place Kosovo temporary license plates on Serbian vehicles entering its territory.

The meeting was held in Pristina amid rising tensions between Kosovo and Serbia. On Saturday, the Zvečan registration office and the vehicle registration office in Zubin Potok were reported to have been attacked with grenades and arson.

After their meeting, Rama spoke in front of the media in favor of Kurti’s decision. “The application of reciprocity is not only a norm in international relations, but also an agreement between the two parties. It is [Kurti] He found her right and this position has not changed. The right is in the hands of Kosovo, not Serbia.”

He described Serbia’s approach as “theatrical military maneuvers”.

Rama said the parties should solve the problem through dialogue. He has no contact with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic because, in his opinion, there is nothing to mediate.

Rama and Kurti also agreed to enhance cooperation between the two countries. Despite this promise, Rama assured that he will continue to pursue the “Open Balkans” initiative for free trade and travel between Serbia, Albania and North Macedonia.

Kosovo refused to participate. In Kurti’s view, this does not recognize Kosovo’s sovereignty and would undermine potential EU integration.