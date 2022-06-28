Querfurt power outage currently on 06/28/2022: this work on the power grid is currently in progress

Maintenance work has been carried out in the Schmon district of Querfurt since Tuesday morning. Since then, there may have been a supply outage in the power grid. You can read all the messages about the events in Querfurt today, where a power outage is possible and what to do now, here on news.de

Power outage and maintenance at Querfurt currently

According to the report of the portal Störsauskunft.de, a review order is currently being processed in Querfurt by the power grid operator Mitteldeutsche Netzgesellschaft Strom mbH. In an average home in Saxony-Anhalt, power supply problems occur for only 17 minutes a year. The German electrical network works very well, and this also applies to Querfurt. All the detailed information about potential and current network problems can be found here in our overview.

This maintenance is currently being performed on June 28, 2022 in Querfurt

Since 08:00 in the area The road to the reservoir in Shmoun, Cuerfort (zip code 06268, Sal neighborhood) Routine maintenance was carried out on behalf of Mitteldeutsche Netzgesellschaft Strom mbH. Sporadic errors may occur. According to the company, the work will be completed by 2:00 pm today. A direct report from the network operator is not available.

(As of: 06/28/2022, 09:13 a.m.)

Report a power outage in Querfurt: contact the right person

You must have one power outage If affected, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not report a power outage to the police or rescue co-ordination centers of the fire brigade immediately, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your power supply.

Here you can access fault information from the Mitteldeutsche Netzgesellschaft Strom network operator.

What you can do if an error occurs

If you find problems with your power supply, this can have several reasons. However, there are some actions that you can take to fix the problem on your own. Often it is not a major defect at all, in most cases the circuit fuse has been blown for protection reasons only. So, first check your fuse box to see if the fuse has blown there. If this is the case, disconnect all consumers that may be causing this from the mains and then turn the fuse back on. If the problem is not resolved, then there is a high probability of damage to the power line in the circuit. At this point, you should consult a specialist. If the power outage extends far beyond your home, the power grid may already be down. Power outages alone are not an emergency! Do not call the police or fire emergency numbers directly. Instead, contact your power provider.

Differences in power grid failure in comparison

Outages in the power grid occur from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is done to ensure an uninterrupted supply of power, so statistically German families have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes per year. In the UK, it takes more than an hour per year, and in some European countries such as Poland or Italy, it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Network Agency shows that key blackout numbers range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes per year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein suffer the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

Follow news.de already in Facebook And the Youtube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos, great contests and a direct line to the editorial team.

+++ Editorial note: This text has been created on the basis of current data with the help of artificial intelligence. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected] +++

ROJ / news.de