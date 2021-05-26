Queen Elizabeth: Why not the Queen of England

By Jennifer Rink

Born in London, Queen Elizabeth has been home to Buckingham Palace for more than 68 years, yet she is not the Queen of England. How could it be?

Royal surnames are easier said than done: often they have centuries old origins, are complex, difficult to understand, and even modified from time to time. In the case of Queen Elizabeth II, there is one plus point: geography. But from the start.

This is Queen Elizabeth’s nickname



The Queen’s correct official title according to the Royal Titles Act 1953 is:

Elizabeth II, by the grace of God Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and her other kingdoms and territories, President of the Commonwealth and Defender of the Faith. In short, the Queen is the Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. To understand why the term “Queen of England” is so wrong, one has to look at the history books.

Why today’s queen is not the queen of England



King of England and Scotland



The last of England’s queen is technically Queen Elizabeth I. She died in March 1603 after 44 years of rule without grandchildren. Her closest relative to claim the throne is King James VI. Scotland. He is the first to come across Scotland And the England rules the personal union. He bears the title of James I. ‘The King of England and Ireland’ And as James VI. Address “The King of Scotland.” However, the two countries remain sovereign, which means they have their own parliaments and laws.

Great Britain is founded



With the ‘Act of Union’ the kingdoms of Scotland and England united to form the Kingdom of Great Britain in May 1707. Scotland maintains its legal and religious independence, but finance, trade, parliament and the national flag become one with England. For Reigning Queen Anne, this means a change of title: From now on she isQueen of Great Britain and Ireland. “

Ireland come – and you go



In 1801, Ireland was admitted into political union with Great Britain. She is calling herself now. “The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland. “ In 1920, during the reign of King George V, Ireland gained independence. Only the northern provinces remained united with Great Britain. From that time until today the title of king “King / Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.” Since 1999, Scotland has once again had its own Parliament with limited powers within the United Kingdom.

