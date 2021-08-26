by Jennifer Rink



Queen Elizabeth was born in London, and has her official residence at Buckingham Palace for over 68 years, however she is not the Queen of England. How could it be?

Royal titles are easier said than done: their origins often go back centuries, they are complex and difficult to understand and even modified from time to time. In the case of Queen Elizabeth II, there is one additional point: geography. But from the start.

The correct official title of Queen according to the 1953 Royal Titles Act is:

Elizabeth II, by the grace of God Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and its Other Kingdoms and Territories, Head of the Commonwealth and Defender of the Faith. In short, the Queen is the Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. To understand why the term “Queen of England” is wrong, one has to take a look at the history books.

The last Queen of England is technically Queen Elizabeth I. She died in March 1603 after 44 years of rule without grandchildren. Her closest relative claiming the throne is King James VI. Scotland. He was the first to come across Scotland And England rules the personal union. He bears the title of James I. “King of England and Ireland” And as James VI. Address “King of Scotland”. However, the two countries are still sovereign, which means they have their own parliaments and laws.

With the “Act of Union” the kingdoms of Scotland and England united to form the Kingdom of Great Britain in May 1707. Scotland retains its legal and religious independence, but finance, commerce, Parliament and the national flag become one with England. For Reigning Queen Anne, this means a change of address: henceforth she is ‘Queen of Great Britain and Ireland.”

In 1801, Ireland was admitted to political union with Great Britain. She is calling herself now.United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland”. In 1920, during the reign of King George V, Ireland gained its independence. Only the northern provinces remained united with Great Britain. From that time until today the title of king ‘King/Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.’ Since 1999, Scotland has once again had its own parliament with limited powers within the United Kingdom.

