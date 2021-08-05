Queen Elizabeth: In Scotland she talks to unrecognized American tourists

As the head of the British royal family, having an unacknowledged conversation is actually impossible. But Queen Elizabeth proves otherwise and reacts surprisingly.

For someone like Queen Elizabeth, 95, the little things in life can be a rarity. For example, an inexperienced conversationalist, without any proprietary reservations on the part of the interlocutors. One of the king’s employees told the British newspaper “The Times” a particularly charming story.

Accordingly, the Queen was walking around her residence at Balmoral Castle in Scotland when a group of American tourists approached her. She did not seem to know that the Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain was standing before them.

Instead of educating ignorant tourists, the Queen apparently enjoyed small, unexpected conversations in disguise and allowed herself many jokes. When asked if she lives in the area, she answers that she owns a house nearby.

When they wanted to know from her if she had ever met the Queen, the 95-year-old proved her quick wit, as quoted by The Sun: “No, but this police officer has met her before,” they said and indicated their company. . After speaking to the friendly old lady, the tour group finally left without any doubt.

First Balmoral Vacation without Prince Philip (†)



Queen Elizabeth II spends a few weeks each summer on a Scottish estate. In 2021, she will have to do it for the first time without her husband – Prince Philip died in April of this year at the age of 99.

