Queen Elizabeth II: When a craftsman gave her instructions

Usually the Queen makes the announcements. But sometimes these amusing moments exist when the opposite happens.

There is hardly anyone in the UK who does not know who Queen Elizabeth II is (95). Since 1952 she has been Queen of Great Britain and Northern Ireland as well as Head of State in a personal union of 14 other nations such as Australia, New Zealand and Canada. Her coronation at the time was the first of its kind to be broadcast live. Next year, the Regent will celebrate the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne – so she will hold the throne longer than any British monarch before her. Numerous castles, parks, swimming pools, a cinema – this is where the king lived. You can see it in the video above!

Most Read .

Fun Incident: The craftsman does not recognize the Queen However, there can be strange incidents where not everyone recognizes the Queen right away. One such story occurred when a craftsman was busy at Buckingham Palace. When asked if he would like some tea, he gave harsh instructions – without realizing that he had just spoken to the Queen.



Princess Diana (36): Her cook reveals: Before that, she was afraid to eat with the Queen.

© BUNTE.de

Queen Elizabeth brings tea to unsuspecting artisans The handyman was busy dismantling a desk. In this bending position he would hear the voice talking to him and offer him a cup of tea. But it hadn’t occurred to him that it was the Queen’s voice. Instead, he gave simple instructions: “Yes, in a cup. drunk.” This was stated by royal upholsterer Kevin Andrews in the Channel 5 documentary “Secrets of the Royal Palaces”. The craftsman also said he wanted a decent tea for the construction workers: “I don’t want that crap I had last time” and reportedly said, according to mirror.co.uk, “All that good china and all that stuff with saucers”. Without saying a word, the Queen placed the teacup on the table. Just when she was about to walk out the door did the construction worker turn around to see who he was dealing with. But by then she was gone. The Queen likely enjoyed meeting, she is known for her sense of humor and a friendly manner when she meets people you don’t know right away.

my knowledge .

Queen Elizabeth II. He is no longer president of Barbados: Here’s her reaction