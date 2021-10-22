Queen Elizabeth II spent the night in hospital

Queen Elizabeth spent one night in the hospital – but for practical reasons only after an examination did the palace succumb.
Major concerns about the health of Queen Elizabeth II (95). After she had to cancel a trip to Northern Ireland for health reasons, she spent one night in the hospital. But it was just an investigation, according to the palace.
“On medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen went to hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary examinations.” This was announced by the British royal family on Thursday evening. The 95-year-old was then brought back to Windsor Castle at noon on Thursday.
As reported by the British News Agency, Queen Elizabeth stayed last night in hospital for “practical reasons”. The type of research that was conducted remained unknown.
The British head of state canceled a scheduled visit to Northern Ireland on Wednesday. There she wanted to attend a mass to celebrate the founding of Northern Ireland as part of the United Kingdom. And according to Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, she “reluctantly” accepted the advice to take a few days off.
On Tuesday, the Queen hosted a reception at Windsor Castle for international business leaders. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also participated. I also spoke to the ambassadors of the European Union and Japan via the video link.
I used a walking stick in public for the first time last week. But she declined an award as “Oldie of the Year”. She said she didn’t think she met the criteria. “You are as old as you feel.”
