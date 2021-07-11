Queen Elizabeth II: Letter to the National Team: Discovery of a Secret Message

It’s finally time for Sunday evening. After years of abandonment, humiliation and bitter defeats, the England national football team had the chance to win a major title once again. important day. Not just for players and their fans. Also Queen Elizabeth II. He will probably shiver in front of the TV.

yes Queen Elizabeth II. You don’t want to leave it just vibrating. She also wanted to cheer for her team and wish them well. So the Queen sent a letter to the England national football team.

Queen Elizabeth II: Was this secret message sent before the European Championship final between Italy and England?

In her letter to England manager Gareth Southgate, the Queen wrote: “Fifty-five years ago I was fortunate enough to present the trophy to Bobby Moore. I saw what it means for players and the team to reach and win the final of a major international competition. I would like to congratulate you and my family on reaching the finals of a major international competition. Europe and I send you my best wishes in the hope that the story will bring not only your success, but also the spirit, commitment and pride. You pushed it, hold on to it.”

—————–

This is Queen Elizabeth II:

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in London on April 21, 1926

She has been Queen of the United Kingdom and 15 Commonwealth countries since 1952

Queen Elizabeth II is the head of the Anglican Church

In 1947 she married Prince Philip

The royal couple have four children: Charles, Anne, Edward and Andrew

Among her grandchildren are Prince William, who is married to Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry, who is husband of Meghan Markle.

—————————————-









Will England win the EM 2021 Championship on Sunday night? Photo: IMAGO / Just Pictures

Beautiful words, but one fan found out a lot in the letter. So the man tweeted a picture of the message he had grouped the individual letters on. And lo and behold… if you put one behind the other, you get the sentence ‘going home’. Tribute to the song “Football Come Home” once again thriving on the island.





Did Queen Elizabeth II plan this way? Let’s just believe it.

——————–

——————–

Are there more secrets about Queen Elizabeth II? Pictures of a secret sanctuary have now appeared.



