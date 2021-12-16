Queen Elizabeth II cancels Christmas lunch

Because of the rapidly spreading omicron type of coronavirus in Great Britain, Queen Elizabeth II (95) has canceled her traditional family gathering before Christmas. The palace announced Thursday. “Many people’s plans for Christmas are in jeopardy,” a statement from the palace departments said.

Like many older Britons, the Queen is now likely to have been vaccinated against coronavirus at least three times. However, the omicron variant of the coronavirus is currently causing a headache for UK politicians. In London it is already considered prevalent. According to government estimates, hundreds of thousands are infected every day.

The Queen’s children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and cousins ​​usually gather for lunch at Buckingham Palace a week before Christmas. Last year’s family reunification had to be called off due to the pandemic. This year it was supposed to take place at Windsor Castle, the Sun newspaper reported.

The Queen is spending the festive season at her country house in Sandringham, eastern England. Here, too, different parts of the family usually visit. This year marks the first time since their 1947 wedding that she has had to take the holidays without her husband, Prince Philip, who died in April at the age of 99.