Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip bring ‘Let’s Dance’ to Buckingham Palace

RTL Dance Show “Let’s Dance” not only attracts many people in front of the screens in Germany. The British version of “Striclty Come Dancing”, in which juror dancer Motsi Mabuse (41) also rocks, is more popular than ever in the UK. And the British royal family appears to have dance fever. The platinum anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II (96) will be complemented by another event this year. The king attends a dance show at Buckingham Palace, thesun.co.uk reports. Her son Prince Charles (73) has a special mission.

Prince Charles: TV dance show coming to Buckingham Palace

As an insider reported, secret conversations with BBC chiefs were said to have already taken place. The plans were so sensitive that a handful of high-ranking employees were initially privy to them. Members of the royal family had approached the announcer themselves and made the proposal. Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla (74) in particular came out as big fans of the dance show and campaigned for the quarter-finals or semi-finals to be broadcast live from Buckingham Palace. Even the BBC was said to have been surprised by the offer.

“So there is a real desire and real energy to achieve this,” the source explained. “Hosting the show in the Ballroom at Buckingham Palace will be a great treat as we celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee this year.” The royal location must best meet the requirements for incorporating a studio setup there. The insider continued, “The ballroom already has a gallery where musicians play at the state dinner. It could be perfect for Dave Arch and his live band.”