Queen Elizabeth: 70 years on the throne

London celebrates the platinum Queen’s Jubilee

Great weather for the Queen: Tens of thousands of people celebrated Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th birthday in London. Cheers erupted loudly as the 96-year-old appeared twice on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in the city centre. In a light blue gown, the Queen accepted the tribute with a smile, and donned sunglasses for her second apparition.

British Royal Family (from left): Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Duchess Kate, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William. Alistair Grant/AFP

Under bright sunshine, the start of the four-year anniversary festivities was the focus of the British Armed Forces. The Army honored its Commander in Chief with a traditional “troops of color” parade, and a formation flight that included more than 70 aircraft and helicopters, and dozens of cannons.

Tens of thousands of people celebrated Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th birthday to the throne in London. Sergeant Jimmy Wise / British Ministry / Environmental Protection Agency

Besides the Queen were the closest members of her family, such as the son and heir to the throne Prince Charles and the grandson Prince William, who is also the future King, and their families. Charles and William represented the Queen on the show with the Queen’s daughter, Princess Anne – all dressed up in ceremonial costume.

The Royal State of Emergency in the UK is in effect until Sunday. The Queen thanked her fellow citizens in advance for the celebration. “I know that these festive occasions will create many beautiful memories,” said a letter. (dpa)