Quantum Break: Update: Issue fixed, game is back on Game Pass

Quantum Break is now almost seven years old and suddenly the game is gone from all stores. What is going on there?

Updated:

Crisis resolved, Quantum Break is back on Game Pass. Aaron Greenberg of Xbox Games Marketing announced this via Twitter:

Original message 2023-04-06 14:59

In April 2016, Remedy Entertainment released the action title Quantum Break and now, seven years later, the game is suddenly gone. Not that there are many who haven’t played the title or still have it on their shopping list, but it’s currently impossible to get the game.

The game’s strange disappearance was noted earlier this week when it disappeared without a trace from Xbox Game Pass. But now it has also moved from Steam and the Microsoft Store, making it impossible to purchase the game.

However, Aaron Greenberg of the Xbox marketing team made a half-baked statement. Accordingly, the game should return to Game Pass and stores for the foreseeable future. The reason for the temporary removal is licenses that have now apparently expired and need to be renewed. It is not yet clear which licenses are involved and when the game will return to daylight. Microsoft wants to let you know as soon as more information becomes available.

Quantum Break caused a stir at the time with its time manipulation mechanics, but also incorporated live-action scenes into the game, including actors like Sean Ashmore, Aidan Gillen, Dominic Monaghan, and the recently deceased Lance Reddick, who we also know as the know-it-all voice of Commander Zavala from Destiny 2.