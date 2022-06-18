Qualifying for GP in Canada on TV, Live Stream and Live Ticker

Qualifying Ferrari landscape, again today? It will be clarified as Formula 1 continues to be prepared for GP in Canada. Here’s how you can be live on TV, live stream or live ticker.

The best cars in the field, but hardly any success, but all the breakdowns: so far, the Ferrari season has not gone according to plan – the best driver Charles Leklerk was able to get to the eighth pole position. Species. However, something went wrong frequently in the following race, most recently both drivers of the Italian racing team retired due to technical issues at the Grand Prix in Azerbaijan.

However, there is not much time to develop new tactical tactics as the next qualifying session for the Canadian GP is scheduled for this Saturday. Racing experts are on the road at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal this weekend. Are Ferrari drivers once again in a promising starting position?

Formula 1, Live Today: Qualifying TV and Live Stream at GB in Canada

Like most race weekends, there will be a pay TV station The sky Responsible for broadcasting all species. Free TV station RTL Nothing is available on Canadian GP, ​​the broadcaster has only acquired the rights to four races this season.

Here you can see what they are:

No. Events Location Date 1 Emilia Romagna’s G.P. Imola, Italy 04/24/2022 2 British G.P. Silverstone, England 07/03/2022 3 Dutch G.P. Zandvoort, Netherlands 09/04/2022 4 Brazilian G.P. Sao Paulo, Brazil 11/13/2022

Formula 1, broadcast live today: Qualifying on GB in Canada on TV

Sky broadcasts all the events of the upcoming Race Weekend on their exclusive channel Sky Sport F1 (HD) Out. Due to a time difference on the other side of the Atlantic, the qualifying round did not start until 10:00 pm. Starting at 21:30 The sky On the way to the transmission, polar state you will be with the following group:

Commentator : Sasha Roose

: Sasha Roose Expert: Ralph Schumacher

© Getty After the bankruptcies, misfortunes and breakdowns of the season, the Ferrari team is under pressure in Canada.

In Austria, all species can be found on free-air television, der ORF And Sarvastiv Broadcast alternately from week to week sharing rights. Qualifying round today ORFThe broadcast will not start here until 21:55. The following colleagues work there:

Commentator : Ernest Houseleader

: Ernest Houseleader Expert I. : Alexander Whores

: Alexander Whores Expert II: Robert Leschner

Formula 1, Live Today: Qualifying for the Live Stream at GB in Canada

In parallel with TV broadcasting, all customers in Canada can apply for GP qualification in a variety of live stream formats: via both Skyco As well as about Wow (Before Skydicket) You can be there.