Qualifying for GP in Canada on TV, Live Stream and Live Ticker

June 18, 2022
Jordan Lambert

Qualifying Ferrari landscape, again today? It will be clarified as Formula 1 continues to be prepared for GP in Canada. Here’s how you can be live on TV, live stream or live ticker.

The best cars in the field, but hardly any success, but all the breakdowns: so far, the Ferrari season has not gone according to plan – the best driver Charles Leklerk was able to get to the eighth pole position. Species. However, something went wrong frequently in the following race, most recently both drivers of the Italian racing team retired due to technical issues at the Grand Prix in Azerbaijan.

However, there is not much time to develop new tactical tactics as the next qualifying session for the Canadian GP is scheduled for this Saturday. Racing experts are on the road at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal this weekend. Are Ferrari drivers once again in a promising starting position?

