Putin complained to Schulze about Kyiv and Biden + the Pentagon: Russia increasingly attacks civilian targets

According to the US government, the Russian military is increasingly attacking civilian facilities in Ukraine. “We have seen an increase in attacks on civilian infrastructure and civilian targets,” a senior US defense official said Thursday. At the same time, the morale of Russian soldiers is deteriorating in some places. “We don’t have a vision for every unit and every location. But we certainly have anecdotal evidence that morale is not high in some units,” the official said.

It is also worth noting that the Russian military may consider bringing supplies to Ukraine. At the moment we don’t see that happening. But the official said that the mere fact of the issue is a sign of the Russian side’s concern. “After three weeks they started thinking about supplies from other places, including support from the armed forces. Two weeks later they launched an appeal to foreign fighters, which we also described as an interesting development.”

The senior official said that continuous Russian naval activity is being monitored around the port of Odessa in southwestern Ukraine. But there are no “immediate indications” of an attack from the sea. We are not sure what they intend to do, and what they are preparing for.”