Pussy Riot Escape Member – Activist Maria Alyokhana doesn’t lose hope despite her running away – News

The Pussy Riot activist has fled Russia.

The singer escaped from the penal camp.

After escaping, she did not lose hope for freedom in her homeland.

Maria Alyokhina said that there will be no freedom in Russia under President Vladimir Putin. She will continue to protest against the Russian regime with Pussy Riot – also with a concert tour.

Despite police surveillance, Alyokhina managed to escape from Russia. With the help of friends, she arrived in Lithuania via Belarus, disguised as a food delivery service.

Caption: Pussy Riot plans to hold a concert in Berlin on Thursday evening: the 33-year-old said that this tour was already planned last year – this was also the reason for her flight from Russia.

In April she decided to leave Russia: the police announced 21 days of concentration camps. An acquaintance brought her to the Belarusian border in a car and arrived in Lithuania a week later.

Targeted by Russia – because of Putin’s protests

Alyokhina was sentenced to two years in a concentration camp with her colleague Nadezhda Tolkonikova in 2012. She had protested against Putin in a Moscow church. And at the end of 2013, they were pardoned and released. However, Alyokhina was repeatedly targeted by Russian law enforcement authorities, for example in connection with demonstrations by imprisoned Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny.

The Belarusian border guards pushed her away twice, but she succeeded the third time. A European country has issued a travel document that grants it a status similar to that of an EU citizen. This document was smuggled into Belarus. Despite everything, she hopes that at some point she will be able to return to Russia.