Purpureum Chondrostereum: The First Infected Human! Tree-killing fungus worries doctors

Doctors are worried. In India, a man was first infected with the fungus Chondrostereum purpureum. Otherwise, the pathogen will only kill the trees. This is known about the case.

Fungal infections are on the rise. This has recently spread to the United States fungal fever Several infections of Candida auris have also been recorded in the United States. Now doctors fear that there is a fungus that only affects trees.

The plant fungus infects humans for the first time: Chondrostereum purpureum

This is the first time that the pathogen Chondrostereum purpureum has infected a human. Researchers from India report a case study published in “Medical fungi case reportsAbout a 61-year-old man. The patient suffered from a sore throat and went to a hospital in Kolkata. The man who worked as a mycologist with rotten mushrooms, could not swallow properly for a long time. During the examination, the doctors found a single abscess in the lymph nodes adjacent to his sternum aerobic.

Doctors initially assumed a bacterial infection. The tests came back negative. Then they drained the pus. It turned out that the infection was caused by a fungus. The exact fungal strain that caused the symptoms was investigated. The doctors conducted a DNA test with the help of a WHO laboratory. It was Chondrostereum purpureum. The man had been on antifungal treatment and been in good health for two years.

Silver leaf disease: Chondrostereum purpureum otherwise it only kills trees

Chondrostereum purpureum causes silver disease in trees and other plants. The spores settle on the leaves and make them look metallic before the plants die. Dr. explained. Soma Dutta from Apollo Multi Specialty Hospitals. However, the man had no previous illnesses such as diabetes or HIV.

Researchers are concerned that the fungus can harm human health. d said dota.

