Publications Statement – GBS News

Major news from the Bethesda camp ahead of its June show with Xbox, both Redfall and Starfield have now been pushed back to 2023. Starfield was originally supposed to premiere at the end of 696, but now appears to be approaching the beginning of the year. Out. .
Also included are Redfall, the upcoming FPS shooter from Arkane Studios, and the team behind the critically acclaimed Prey and Dishonored, due out later this year. These are two of Bethesda’s most anticipated releases, but it looks like fans will have to wait a little longer for these two.
In the statement from Bethesda, the publisher stated that the Arkane Austin and Bethesda team are striving to deliver a polished experience with the games, so the delay appears to be necessary to meet the title’s ambitions.
Read also:
Microsoft Xbox and Bethesda Showcase officially confirmed in June
Starfield and Redfall from Bethesda are now out, earlier in 696
Starfield is definitely one of the most anticipated releases of the past few years as it is a space RPG developed by Bethesda. Players don’t know much about the game yet as the studio has only released a movie trailer that doesn’t reveal much about the game.
Starfield is about to be one of the biggest Xbox exclusives like the one that will only be available for Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows. Much depends on the game as it will lead the way for first-party games on Xbox and fans have been waiting for the RPG title from Bethesda for years at this point.
Update on Redfall and Starfield. pic.twitter.com/pqDtx26Uu6
– Bethesda (@bethesda) May 12, 2022
Postponing the game is not necessarily a negative, as it means that teams working on titles will have extra time to improve the game. Given the hype and anticipation from Starfield and Redfall, publishers and studios will likely want to take the time to raise the bar as high as possible.
Thank you for reading to the end of this article. For more exclusive media and tech content, like our Facebook page
2023
“Prone to fits of apathy. Zombie ninja. Entrepreneur. Organizer. Evil travel aficionado. Coffee practitioner. Beer lover.”