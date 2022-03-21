PS5 restocking at Saturn and Media Markt: March 2022 renewal

PS5 restocking at Saturn and Media Markt

Getting a Playstation 5 right now is as hard as trying to find a €500 bill on the street. Sony’s famous console is sold out for months. The reason for this is the delivery bottlenecks of important components. Our observations show that game lovers have the opportunity to grab one of the few consoles available once a month. When will the PS5’s big restocking come to Amazon? It’s supposed to be imminent. Experts have been rumoring for weeks that Renewal from 10000 to 20000 PlayStation 5 It should be on its way to Germany. In addition to Amazon, other retailers such as Media Markt and Saturn are also high on the list of potential supplies. Is he there today

PS5 buy: Will Saturn and Media Markt have the console today?

Even today, your chances at Saturn and Media Markt are slim. The big hit is still a long way off. However, we know that sometimes customers can choose Sony consoles. Check here if there are any short term changes:

PS5 Restocking on Amazon

You have better chances with the online retailer Amazon. Check current availability here PlayStation 5 and the PS5 Digital Edition:

