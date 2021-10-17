PS Store has a new feature that makes your life easier

The PS5’s PS5 Store has received a new update without any major announcement, which many console owners may not have noticed. The update is a fairly small feature implemented, but it should make it easier for many fans to find new games.

What is the new feature? The former president of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios, Shuhei Yoshida, announced the new feature on Twitter. This is a new bar in the PS Store that makes it easy to find new games in the PS Store:

On the German PS Store, the categories are called “New Games” and thanks to the update “New this week”. It appears when you go to the PS Store via the menu. There are currently new titles like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba And Seasons Story: Metal City FriendsReleased this week in the PS Store:

Does this also apply to PS4? The update was released for the PS5 Store only. The PS Store for PS4 is designed differently from PS5, which is why the feature was not introduced in this store.

Unfortunately, Sony’s further update plans are unknown. So it remains to be seen what other convenience functions the company will offer on the PS5.

The PS5’s last major update appeared in mid-September and brought, among other things, long-awaited support for replaceable hard drives. With these, you can expand the storage space of your PS5 to install more games at the same time. We explain how the installation works on our site GamePro- Guide.

But in addition to the optional SSD installation, there are other hidden features that came with the September update. For example, it is now easy to distinguish the PS4 and PS5 versions of games if you own both versions. We will tell you about four other hidden features that came with the new update in the corresponding update GamePro . articles.

